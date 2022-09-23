Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Watkins was scratched from his scheduled start at Norfolk on Thursday and will ultimately rejoin the major-league club after Tyler Wells (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Wells lined up to start Saturday's home game against Houston, and it's possible that Watkins takes his place in the rotation down the stretch. Over 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Orioles this year, Watkins has posted a 4.37 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 94.2 innings.
