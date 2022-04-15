Watkins is Baltimore's probable starter Monday against Oakland, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The 29-year-old surrendered four runs (one earned) over three innings Tuesday against the Brewers and will receive at least one more turn through the rotation. John Means (elbow) has joined Dean Kremer (oblique) on the injured list, so more starting opportunities will be available for Watkins if he can pitch well enough to stave off the Orioles' long relievers, such as Keegan Akin and Alexander Wells.