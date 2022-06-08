Watkins (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander threw several bullpen sessions over the last few weeks and will return from the injured list after spending just over the minimum of 15 days on the shelf. However, Dean Kremer has been named Baltimore's fifth starter, so Watkins will join the rotation in Norfolk for now. Watkins should be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Orioles need an additional starter.