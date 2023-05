Watkins (finger) was reinstated from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list last Thursday and worked two innings in his return, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out a batter.

Watkins was sidelined for approximately one month with a right fourth finger laceration. Though he was capped at 35 pitches in his return last Thursday, Watkins should gradually increase his workload in his subsequent turns through Norfolk's rotation.