Watkins pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering three runs on 10 hits while striking out four in the win over the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Watkins wasn't his sharpest Tuesday, allowing a season-high 10 hits. Overall, he was able to limit the damage to just three runs, most notably giving up a solo home run to Isaac Paredes in the top of the fourth. The long ball was his first surrendered over six starts dating back to May 22. Since the beginning of July, Watkins has produced a 2.35 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 23 innings in four outings. He now owns a 4.03 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 35 punchouts over 58 frames in 13 starts this season.