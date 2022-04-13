Watkins allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with one strikeout in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Tuesday.

Watkins didn't get much help from the defense Tuesday, though he also committed an error that led to the Brewers' two runs in the third inning. The right-hander received the first opportunity to take Dean Kremer's (oblique) spot in the rotation, but this wasn't an encouraging performance. Keegin Akin followed Watkins as a long reliever, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings -- those two could be competing for a starting role down the line. If Watkins gets another turn, he lines up to face Oakland next week, though Alexander Wells is also an option to draw a spot start.