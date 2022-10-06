Watkins allowed one earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

With nothing to play for, the Orioles opted to limit Watkins' workload in his final start of the season -- particularly after he needed 27 pitches to complete his first inning of work. He successfully suppressed runs for much of the campaign, though he had a 7.59 ERA across his final 21.1 innings and four starts. Watkins concluded the season with a 4.70 ERA and a 63:30 K:BB across 105.1 innings.