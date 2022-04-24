Watkins registered a no-decision in a 5-4 win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Watkins was able to navigate a tough Angels lineup aside from Mike Trout, who connected on solo home runs in the first and fifth innings to tie the game after Baltimore jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. After logging 16 games last season, the 29-year-old has pitched well in three starts with 2.77 ERA in 13 innings though his FIP is higher at 4.04 due to a 1.25 WHIP compared to just five strikeouts. Watkins is tentatively set to face Minnesota on Wednesday for his next start.