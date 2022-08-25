Watkins (4-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out five.

Watkins gave up a two-run single to outfielder Gavin Sheets to open the scoring with one out in the first. The righty has not gone deep into games this season, pitching six innings or more in just four of 17 starts. The 29-year-old has been more effective on the road with a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 38.2 innings in eight outings compared to a 4.17 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 45.1 innings in 10 starts at home.