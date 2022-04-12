Watkins is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers in Baltimore, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Since he wasn't needed out of the bullpen during Monday's 2-0 win in the series opener following his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk, Watkins will pick up a start in place of Dean Kremer (oblique), who was placed on the injured list a day ago. Kremer is projected to miss at least 3-to-4 weeks, potentially paving the way for Watkins to earn a longer-term stay in the rotation. Fantasy managers shouldn't get too excited about that prospect, however; in his 10 starts with Baltimore in 2021, Watkins turned in a 7.63 ERA.