Watkins (2-0) picked up the win Monday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-1 victory. He struck out seven.

It's the first quality start of the 28-year-old's young MLB career, but Watkins has been impressive ever since getting promoted at the beginning of July. Through four outings and 16.1 innings, he sports a 1.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB, and the O's have little to lose by locking him into a rotation spot for the rest of the season.