Watkins threw two perfect innings and struck out two in Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Tigers.

Watkins is somewhat of a forgotten man in the chase to fill out the back end of the Orioles' rotation. Grayson Rodriguez also pitched well Thursday, striking out one and walking one over two scoreless innings. Watkins and Rodriguez are in competition for spots, and the latter's prospect pedigree likely gives him the edge. Still, Watkins was serviceable in 2022 with a 4.70 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 105.1 innings last season, making 20 of his 23 appearances as a starter, and the 30-year-old righty could be near the top of the list of spot starters if he doesn't win a spot in the rotation out of camp.