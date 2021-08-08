Watkins (2-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and struck out four in six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus Tampa Bay.

While the right-hander avoided issuing a walk for the first time in his six starts, it ended up not being that great of an outing. Watkins gave up home runs to Yandy Diaz and Nelson Cruz to account for three of the five runs he yielded. After a promising start to his major-league career, Watkins has now given up at least four runs in each of his last three starts, losing all of them. He has a 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 32 innings. He lines up for another tough matchup in Boston during next weekend's three-game series.