Watkins allowed a run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts over six innings, taking a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

Watkins allowed an RBI single in a sloppy first inning, but he was able to settle down and submit five perfect frames after that. It was the first time he's completed six innings this year, though he wasn't in line for the win as he left with the score tied at 1-1. The right-hander has a 4.61 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 23:17 K:BB through 10 starts overall, but he's allowed only two runs (one earned) with eight hits, two walks and nine strikeouts since rejoining the rotation in place of Kyle Bradish (shoulder). Watkins has pitched well enough to maintain his place in the rotation, so it's likely to be Austin Voth who moves to the bullpen once Bradish is ready to return.