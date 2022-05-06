Watkins allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out two in 4.2 innings in a 5-3 win Thursday over Minnesota. He did not factor into the decision.

Watkins had a chance to get through five innings with the lead but gave up a two-out, two-run homer on a 3-0 pitch to Byron Buxton. After hitting the next batter with a pitch on a 2-0 count, he was removed from the game. He was fairly wild Thursday, throwing only 41 of 76 pitches for strikes. While he has a solid 3.22 ERA through 22.1 innings, there are some warning signs, most notably his 10:10 K:BB rate. He will likely make his next start early next week in St. Louis.