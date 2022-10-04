Watkins is scheduled to start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Watkins last pitched Saturday out of the bullpen and covered three innings against the Yankees, and he'll return on three days rest to start the final game of the regular season. The 30-year-old produced a 3.80 ERA across his first 14 outings of the season but has surrendered 27 runs over his past 38 innings, and he'll look to finish the campaign on a high note Wednesday.