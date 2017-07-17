Crichton (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

After Crichton tossed two scoreless innings while making his second rehab appearance with the Orioles' rookie-level Gulf Coast League club Monday, he was given a clean bill of health and cleared to head back to the high minors. The right-hander was sidelined for a little under a month with the strained shoulder.