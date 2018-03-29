Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Designated for assignment
Crichton was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday.
The club made a slew of Opening Day roster moves prior to Thursday's contest, including casting Crichton off the 40-man roster. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk earlier this spring and will remain with the Tides unless claimed by another organization. Over eight appearances with Baltimore last season, he posted an 8.03 ERA and 2.43 WHIP in 12.1 innings of relief.
