Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Sent to Triple-A
Crichton has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 26-year-old righty had a poor showing in 12.1 innings with the big-league club last season, putting up an 8.03 ERA and striking out just 12.9 percent of batters. He fared much better in 47.2 innings at the Triple-A level, though, with a 3.02 ERA and a 24.4 percent strikeout rate. The Orioles don't have a particularly imposing pitching staff, so Crichton could earn another cameo this season if he keeps performing in Norfolk.
