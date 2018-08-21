Wilkerson (oblique) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Wilkerson has been on the shelf since the beginning of July with a strained oblique, but he's been cleared to return following a seven-game minor-league rehab stint. The 26-year-old owns a .286/.346/.529 slash line in 19 games with the Tides this season.

