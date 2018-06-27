Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Called up from minors

Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Wilkerson will return to the big leagues after being sent down to Norfolk this past weekend. Over three games with the Orioles this season, he's gone 1-for-5 with one RBI. Expect him to serve as added depth all around the diamond.

