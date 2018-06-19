Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Contract purchased from minors

Wilkerson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Wilkerson will take the roster spot of Pedro Alvarez, who was designated for assignment. The 26-year-old utility man compiled a solid .290/.362/.500 line across 16 games with the Tides prior to earning a promotion. He figures to fill a utility role during his first career stint in the majors, which could be short-lived if Tim Beckham (groin) is deemed ready to return from the 60-day DL over the weekend.

