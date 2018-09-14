Manager Buck Showalter believes Wilkerson (hamstring) should be able to return next Tuesday or Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson has been sidelined since Aug. 24 with a hamstring strain, but appears to be nearing a return. The 26-year-old has avoided the disabled list due to expanded rosters and had not resumed running as of Sept. 7, but he seems to have made significant progress since that point.

