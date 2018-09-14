Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Could return next week
Manager Buck Showalter believes Wilkerson (hamstring) should be able to return next Tuesday or Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wilkerson has been sidelined since Aug. 24 with a hamstring strain, but appears to be nearing a return. The 26-year-old has avoided the disabled list due to expanded rosters and had not resumed running as of Sept. 7, but he seems to have made significant progress since that point.
