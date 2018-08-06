Wilkerson (oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at a yet-to-be-determined affiliate, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Wilkerson looked on track to receive some game action near the end of July, but the Orioles ultimately tabled those plans and had the utility man continue rehabbing at the Orioles' extended spring training facility. With the 26-year-old apparently having demonstrated progress over the past week, he'll now get some at-bats in across multiple games in the minors before returning to the big club. Wilkerson has been sidelined since July 1 with the left oblique strain.

