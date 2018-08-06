Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Expected to start rehab assignment Thursday
Wilkerson (oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at a yet-to-be-determined affiliate, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Wilkerson looked on track to receive some game action near the end of July, but the Orioles ultimately tabled those plans and had the utility man continue rehabbing at the Orioles' extended spring training facility. With the 26-year-old apparently having demonstrated progress over the past week, he'll now get some at-bats in across multiple games in the minors before returning to the big club. Wilkerson has been sidelined since July 1 with the left oblique strain.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...