Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Lands on DL

Wilkerson was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday due to a left oblique strain.

Wilkerson suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Angels after being recalled from the minors just a few days beforehand. It's unclear as to whether he will need longer than the minimum 10-day stay on the shelf though it's likely that Wilkerson will return to Triple-A Norfolk upon his activation. In a corresponding move, Yefry Ramirez was called back up to Baltimore.