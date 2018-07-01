Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: May have oblique injury
Wilkerson exited Sunday's game, and manager Buck Showalter said the infielder is showing symptoms of an oblique injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wilkerson made the fourth start of his MLB career Sunday, batting eighth in the order and getting the nod at second base. After going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored, he was lifted in favor of regular second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who was originally thought to be a defensive replacement. It now appears an oblique injury was in play, so consider Wilkerson day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's series opener in Philadelphia.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...