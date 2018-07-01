Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: May have oblique injury

Wilkerson exited Sunday's game, and manager Buck Showalter said the infielder is showing symptoms of an oblique injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson made the fourth start of his MLB career Sunday, batting eighth in the order and getting the nod at second base. After going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored, he was lifted in favor of regular second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who was originally thought to be a defensive replacement. It now appears an oblique injury was in play, so consider Wilkerson day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's series opener in Philadelphia.