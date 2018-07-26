Wilkerson will join Baltimore's Gulf Coast League team for the start of a rehab assignment Monday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Wilkerson is expected to play a game or two with the Rookie-League club and then journey to High-A Frederick on Wednesday to continue his rehab. He's been out since the beginning of this month due to an oblique injury and it's expected to he will need a batch of games at the minor-league level before returning to Baltimore.

More News
Our Latest Stories