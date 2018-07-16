Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Not close to return
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that Wilkerson (oblique) isn't close to returning from the 10-day disabled list, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Showalter didn't offer up a projected timetable on Wilkerson, but it appears safe to conclude the utility man won't be in line for an activation immediately after the All-Star break. Wilkerson has reported to the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla. to begin his rehab and will have to complete a full battery of baseball activities before receiving clearance to play in games. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since July 1 with a left oblique strain.
