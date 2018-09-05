Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Recalled from Triple-A
Wilkerson (hamstring) was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Wilkerson will report to the big-league team prior to Friday's contest in Tampa Bay. The infielder had been on the minor-league disabled list due to a hamstring strain at the time of this transaction, but it looks like he should be ready for action upon his arrival.
