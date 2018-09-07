Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Remains out with hamstring issue
Wilkerson is not available to play due to a hamstring strain but hopes that he will take the field in a week or two, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wilkerson was placed on the minor-league disabled list with this injury a couple weeks ago, but was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday and activated from the DL. Since there's no advantage to placing him back on the shelf at the major-league level due to 40-man rosters in September, Wilkerson will stay on the active roster as he continues to recover from this issue. At this point, he's been able to resume throwing but has not yet started running, so an estimated return of about two weeks seems more likely than just one.
More News
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Returns to DL•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Activated from DL, optioned to minors•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Shifts rehab to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Expected to start rehab assignment Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...