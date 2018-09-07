Wilkerson is not available to play due to a hamstring strain but hopes that he will take the field in a week or two, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson was placed on the minor-league disabled list with this injury a couple weeks ago, but was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday and activated from the DL. Since there's no advantage to placing him back on the shelf at the major-league level due to 40-man rosters in September, Wilkerson will stay on the active roster as he continues to recover from this issue. At this point, he's been able to resume throwing but has not yet started running, so an estimated return of about two weeks seems more likely than just one.