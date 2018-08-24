Wilkerson was placed on the MiLB disabled list Friday with a hamstring strain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson had just returned from the disabled list Tuesday after missing time due to a strained oblique, but he'll head back to the shelf after suffering another injury. He's hitting .270 with four homers and 13 RBI through 20 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season.