Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Returns to DL
Wilkerson was placed on the MiLB disabled list Friday with a hamstring strain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wilkerson had just returned from the disabled list Tuesday after missing time due to a strained oblique, but he'll head back to the shelf after suffering another injury. He's hitting .270 with four homers and 13 RBI through 20 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Activated from DL, optioned to minors•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Shifts rehab to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Expected to start rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Nears rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Not close to return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...