Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Sent back to Norfolk

Wilkerson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson will return to the Triple-A level after getting his contract purchased by the team and recalled earlier this week. During Friday's game, he went 1-for-3 with one RBI, which marked his first major-league hit. Wilkerson will continue to provide organizational depth for the Orioles moving forward. In a corresponding move, the club replenished its bullpen by calling up Donnie Hart.

