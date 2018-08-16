Wilkerson (oblique) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Wilkerson, who has been sidelined since the beginning of July with a strained left oblique, went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI in a pair of rehab games for the Gulf Coast League Orioles. It's unclear how many additional minor-league appearances the 26-year-old will have to make before being cleared to rejoin the big-league club.

