Wilkerson accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday and will join the Orioles' big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Wilkerson had the right to refuse the assignment but elected to remain in the organization rather than search for a new home. With a career .219/.279/.365 slash line, Wilkerson is unlikely to have much fantasy value if he manages to work his way back onto the roster.