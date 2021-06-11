Wilkerson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Wilkerson will sit for the third time in four games as he continues to struggle through a 3-for-34 slump that includes 14 strikeouts. Pat Valaika will bat ninth and play second base.
