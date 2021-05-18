The Orioles selected Wilkerson's contract Tuesday from Triple-A Norfolk.
Wilkerson joins the Orioles after failing to make the big-league roster in spring training. The utility player spent most of 2019 with the Orioles, hitting .225 with 10 homers in 119 games before missing all of 2020 with a fractured finger. Wilkerson boasts the versatility to play a number of positions and fill in for infielder Rio Ruiz, whom he replaced on the roster Tuesday.
