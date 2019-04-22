Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Called up by Orioles
Wilkerson's contract was purchased from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Wilkerson got into 16 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .174/.224/.239. He has a much better .316/.350/.456 line for Norfolk this season. Cedric Mullins was optioned in a corresponding move, with Josh Lucas getting designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Outrighted to minors•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Loses roster spot•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Returned to minors•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Could return next week•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Remains out with hamstring issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start