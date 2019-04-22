Wilkerson's contract was purchased from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Wilkerson got into 16 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .174/.224/.239. He has a much better .316/.350/.456 line for Norfolk this season. Cedric Mullins was optioned in a corresponding move, with Josh Lucas getting designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

