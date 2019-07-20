Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Anthony Santander will pick up the start in center field while Wilkerson heads to the bench after entering the lineup in five of the past six contests. Wilkerson has come to life at the plate so far in July, hitting .333 with four extra-base hits (two home runs and two doubles), eight RBI and six runs in 10 games.