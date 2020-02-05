Play

Wilkerson cleared waivers on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Wilkerson has the right to refuse an outright assignment, so it's possible he elects to become a free agent rather than head to the minors. If that happens, he's still likely to be stuck looking for a minor-league deal, as he's hit just .219/.279/.365 in 410 career big-league plate appearances.

