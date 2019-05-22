Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Clubs three-run homer
Wilkerson went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Yankees.
Wilkerson's fifth-inning blast was about all that went right for the Orioles as the homer only managed to cut the deficit to 9-3. The 27-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff Tuesday, and has a .264/.289/.494 slash line with five home runs and 13 RBI in 25 games.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Hits fourth homer•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench for day's first game•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Heads to bench•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Getting extended look in center•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Starts both halves of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...