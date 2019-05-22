Wilkerson went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Yankees.

Wilkerson's fifth-inning blast was about all that went right for the Orioles as the homer only managed to cut the deficit to 9-3. The 27-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff Tuesday, and has a .264/.289/.494 slash line with five home runs and 13 RBI in 25 games.