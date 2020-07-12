Wilkerson's chances of making the 30-man roster have improved with Richie Martin suffering a fractured wrist, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

The Orioles lack experience and depth in the outfield and middle infield, so while Wilkerson wouldn't make most 30-man rosters, the situation in Baltimore could work in his favor. The 28-year-old switch hitter has a career .219/.279/.365 slash line with 10 home runs and a 30.2 percent strikeout rate in 410 MLB plate appearances.