Wilkerson was designated for assignment Friday.

Wilkerson loses his spot with the Orioles claiming Travis Lakins off waivers in a corresponding move. Wilkerson hasn't impressive in 135 big-league games, hitting .219/.279/.365 while striking out 30.2 percent of the time. Even with the ability to play both center field and second base, that may not be enough for him to stick in the league as a bench player.

