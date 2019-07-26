Wilkerson pitched a perfect 16th inning to earn the first save of his career against the Angels on Thursday. He also went 1-for-7 at the plate with a run-scoring double.

Wilkerson had already impacted the game with his bat, doubling in the tying run in the eighth inning, before he was summoned to the mound in the bottom of the 16th with a two-run lead. Tossing soft lobs that never topped 56 mph, Wilkerson retired all three batters he faced to earn the first save by a position player in major-league history. Despite compiling a 2.25 ERA and 0.50 WHIP over four innings as a pitcher this season, the rookie will undoubtedly return to his role as Baltimore's fourth outfielder, where he has posted a .227 average along with eight homers and 28 RBI in 207 at-bats.