Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Fading into fourth-outfielder role
Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
While the Orioles' recent decision to remove Keon Broxton from the 40-man roster looked to be a positive development for Wilkerson, the 27-year-old will still find himself on the bench for the fourth time in the last five games. The Orioles likely view Wilkerson as more of a utility bat over the long haul, so he seems set to operate as a fourth outfielder moving forward while Anthony Santander gets the chance to solidify himself as Baltimore's everyday center fielder. Wilkerson's opportunities could grow scarcer if the Orioles decide to call up DJ Stewart and/or Austin Hays from the minors later in the second half.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Checks out of lineup•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Launches seventh homer•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Third start in four games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start