Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While the Orioles' recent decision to remove Keon Broxton from the 40-man roster looked to be a positive development for Wilkerson, the 27-year-old will still find himself on the bench for the fourth time in the last five games. The Orioles likely view Wilkerson as more of a utility bat over the long haul, so he seems set to operate as a fourth outfielder moving forward while Anthony Santander gets the chance to solidify himself as Baltimore's everyday center fielder. Wilkerson's opportunities could grow scarcer if the Orioles decide to call up DJ Stewart and/or Austin Hays from the minors later in the second half.