Wilkerson went 4-for-6 with a triple, walk and a run scored Monday in the Orioles' 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays in 15 innings.

Wilkerson submitted a quality all-around performance here, but it's unlikely to result in him getting a full run of at-bats in the season's final week. Including Monday's contest, Wilkerson has started in just eight of the Orioles' 22 games in September.