Wilkerson is expected to receive an extended look in center field, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson starts at the position for the second straight game Saturday against the Rays and should be expected to do so frequently in the near future. Increased playing time makes him deserving of a look in very deep leagues but nothing in his track record suggests he's all that interesting for most fantasy owners. He owns a .203/.232/.329 major-league slash line through 26 career games and an unimpressive .268/.342/.371 mark in six minor-league seasons.