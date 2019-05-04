Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Getting extended look in center
Wilkerson is expected to receive an extended look in center field, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wilkerson starts at the position for the second straight game Saturday against the Rays and should be expected to do so frequently in the near future. Increased playing time makes him deserving of a look in very deep leagues but nothing in his track record suggests he's all that interesting for most fantasy owners. He owns a .203/.232/.329 major-league slash line through 26 career games and an unimpressive .268/.342/.371 mark in six minor-league seasons.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Starts both halves of twin bill•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Launches first big-league homer•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Called up by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Outrighted to minors•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Loses roster spot•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Returned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...