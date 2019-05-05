Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Though Joey Rickard gets the nod in center field in the series finale, Wilkerson has seemingly unseated him as the Orioles' preferred option at the position. Wilkerson started each of the previous four contests, going 6-for-15 with a home run and four RBI.