Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Hits fourth homer
Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 5-1 victory against the Indians on Friday.
This was already his sixth multi-hit game of the month. Behind that total, he is batting .333 (17-for-51) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI in May. Wilkerson didn't play that much in April, but with him swinging the bat like this, he should continue to be in the lineup moving forward. Overall, Wilkerson is hitting .292 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 11 runs and one steal in 72 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench for day's first game•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Heads to bench•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Getting extended look in center•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Starts both halves of twin bill•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Launches first big-league homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...