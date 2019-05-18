Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 5-1 victory against the Indians on Friday.

This was already his sixth multi-hit game of the month. Behind that total, he is batting .333 (17-for-51) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI in May. Wilkerson didn't play that much in April, but with him swinging the bat like this, he should continue to be in the lineup moving forward. Overall, Wilkerson is hitting .292 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 11 runs and one steal in 72 at-bats this season.