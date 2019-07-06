WIlkerson went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI single as the Orioles defeated the Blue Jays 8-1 on Saturday.

Wilkerson singled in the sixth inning to increase the Baltimore lead to 6-1, and homered in the ninth for the final Oriole run. The blast was just the second for the 27-year-old since May 21, and holds a .218//265/.391 slash line over 174 at-bats.