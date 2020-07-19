Wilkerson left Sunday's exhibition game with an apparent left wrist injury, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Wilkerson made a sliding catch in right field during the second inning of Sunday's exhibition game against the Phillies and appeared to be in some discomfort after his wrist bent awkwardly. He was able to remain in the field for the remainder of the inning, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the third. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear as the 27-year-old battles for a spot on the Orioles' 30-man roster.
